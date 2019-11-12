Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LHA. Bank of America set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.24 ($18.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a €17.30 ($20.12) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.26 ($20.07).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €17.80 ($20.70) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 12 month high of €23.66 ($27.51). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.04.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

