Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LHA. Bank of America set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.24 ($18.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a €17.30 ($20.12) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.26 ($20.07).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €17.80 ($20.70) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 12 month high of €23.66 ($27.51). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.04.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

