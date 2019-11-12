Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,535 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $22,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Delek US by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.49.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

