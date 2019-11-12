Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Sells 971 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC trimmed its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 319,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,282,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.3% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 657,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,612,000 after buying an additional 92,060 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 104.4% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 93,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 48,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE POR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,749. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $58.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.10.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

In other news, VP Kristin Anne Stathis sold 4,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,359 shares in the company, valued at $483,735.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POR. Sidoti began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

