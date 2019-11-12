Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 21.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Forescout Technologies accounts for 0.5% of Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Forescout Technologies were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSCT. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 202.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 77.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 567,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 247,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSCT traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $33.58. 16,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,126. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Forescout Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.79% and a negative net margin of 35.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSCT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Forescout Technologies from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Forescout Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.73.

In other Forescout Technologies news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $123,880.00. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 1,014 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $116,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,656 shares of company stock worth $5,971,210 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

