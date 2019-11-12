Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Has $620,000 Stock Position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 23.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Sailpoint Technologies were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,669,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 123,709.5% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 25,979 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 93.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 1,800 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $74,142.00. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $1,184,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,800 shares of company stock worth $5,062,782 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SAIL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.81. 8,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.78 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $32.25.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

