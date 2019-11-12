Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lowered its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 75,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 84,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 45,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,911. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

In related news, Director Steve Bartlett purchased 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $260,147.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $99,928.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,723.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

