Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 185 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370,409 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 21,191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $353,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,498 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Home Depot by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $942,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,574 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $197,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.07. The stock had a trading volume of 208,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,640. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.94. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $238.99. The firm has a market cap of $255.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Edward Jones downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.77.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

