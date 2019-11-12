Davidson Investment Advisors Lowers Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,462 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in eBay were worth $9,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1,128.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $449,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 247.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,685,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $461,586,000 after buying an additional 8,322,388 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 835.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,109 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $93,659,000 after buying an additional 2,117,595 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in eBay by 3,187.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,771,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $69,060,000 after buying an additional 1,717,804 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in eBay by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,174,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $401,807,000 after buying an additional 1,301,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.18. 35,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,068,489. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average is $38.71. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In other news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $398,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,753,621.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Sunday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

