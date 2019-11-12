Davidson Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.32. 4,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,432. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.91. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.12.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

In other news, VP Rick Spann bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.07 per share, for a total transaction of $72,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,404.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,004 shares of company stock valued at $641,458 and sold 80,418 shares valued at $6,414,851. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

