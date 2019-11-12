DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) Trading Up 5.6%

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.30, approximately 168,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 73,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DZSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 target price on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.50 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.24.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $83.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 771.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 240.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.