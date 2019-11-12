DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the September 30th total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. DASAN Zhone Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 771.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 240.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

DZSI stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.67 million, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $15.40.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $83.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.41 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Research analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.