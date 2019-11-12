Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 40,959 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 12,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $519.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.09 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 29.72%. On average, analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.