Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $596,486.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,480,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $186.49 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52-week low of $144.13 and a 52-week high of $200.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLTW. BidaskClub cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a $235.00 target price on Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

