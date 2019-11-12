Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,113,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,529,000 after purchasing an additional 783,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 2,004.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,658,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,868,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,274,000 after purchasing an additional 479,046 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,396,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,838,000 after purchasing an additional 62,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,555,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,022,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FE stock opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $49.07.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 58.69%.

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.36.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

