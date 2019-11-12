Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 44 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $36,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $42,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $743.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $802.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $765.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.05, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.20 and a 1-year high of $857.90.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Maxim Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $797.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “hold” rating and set a $755.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $845.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $779.03.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total value of $557,234.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $20,728,176.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 29,200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $23,815,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,526 shares of company stock valued at $39,109,343 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

