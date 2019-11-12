Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,569 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,649,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,180,703,000 after acquiring an additional 211,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,230,000 after acquiring an additional 199,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,846 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,976,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,840,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,078,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.56 and a 52 week high of $141.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.63 and its 200 day moving average is $115.52. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

