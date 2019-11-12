D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.38 per share, for a total transaction of $124,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,280.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC opened at $152.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.66. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $154.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

