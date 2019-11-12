D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 48,668 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,668 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.16% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $43,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 125,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $91.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average of $87.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.68.

