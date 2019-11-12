CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,578,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,143 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,328,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $998,699,000 after acquiring an additional 205,275 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVS Health by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $750,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,142 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 12,269,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $668,579,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,437 shares of company stock worth $3,248,811 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.59.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $72.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,551,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $82.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

