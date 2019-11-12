CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.73. 1,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,514. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 46.69%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CVD Equipment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.