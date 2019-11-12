Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.
Shares of NYSE:SRF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. Cushing Energy Income Cf has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.
Cushing Energy Income Cf Company Profile
Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cushing Energy Income Cf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushing Energy Income Cf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.