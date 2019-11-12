Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SRF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. Cushing Energy Income Cf has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.

Cushing Energy Income Cf Company Profile

The Cushing Energy Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Cushing Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of North America. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and energy related sectors. The fund primarily invests in securities of royalty trusts, exploration and production trusts, exploration and production master limited partnerships, and dividend paying value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

