Cryptaur (CPT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $945.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043392 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.20 or 0.07428633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001019 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015817 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,968,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

