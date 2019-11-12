Crop Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CRXPF) Shares Down 20%

Crop Infrastructure Corp (OTCMKTS:CRXPF)’s share price was down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 129,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 310,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

About Crop Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CRXPF)

Crop Infrastructure Corp. invests in, constructs, owns, and leases greenhouse facilities to provide real estate solutions for lease to licensed cannabis producers and processors in California and Washington, the United States. Its portfolio consists of 44,000 square feet of canopy. The company was formerly known as Fortify Resources Inc and changed its name to Crop Infrastructure Corp.

