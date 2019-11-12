Critical Analysis: Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) & Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) and Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Power Integrations alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Power Integrations and Ameri, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 1 1 2 0 2.25 Ameri 0 0 0 0 N/A

Power Integrations presently has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.97%. Given Power Integrations’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Power Integrations is more favorable than Ameri.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of Power Integrations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Ameri shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Power Integrations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Ameri shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and Ameri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 14.50% 9.64% 8.55% Ameri -40.37% -87.91% -40.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Power Integrations and Ameri’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $415.95 million 6.67 $69.98 million $2.14 44.23 Ameri $43.00 million 0.20 -$16.90 million N/A N/A

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Ameri.

Dividends

Power Integrations pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ameri does not pay a dividend. Power Integrations pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Power Integrations has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameri has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Ameri on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names. In addition, the company offers motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, air purifiers, pumps, fans and blowers, dishwashers, and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct staff, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Ameri Company Profile

Ameri Holdings, Inc. specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both. The company was founded by Srinidhi Devanur in February 1994 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.