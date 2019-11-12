Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 1,901 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.6% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $50,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $363.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $353.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.17. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $284.45 and a 52 week high of $366.34.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $1.3726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

