Crewe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.2% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $156.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $119.35 and a twelve month high of $157.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

