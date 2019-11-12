Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 114.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 122.2% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 98,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 54,090 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $1,718,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 31.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 967,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 231,854 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 78.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $11,140,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on KAR. CJS Securities downgraded KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.