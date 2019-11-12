Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Short Interest Update

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900,000 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the September 30th total of 11,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $4.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,275,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

