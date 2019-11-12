Creditbit Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last seven days, Creditbit has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditbit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Creditbit has a total market capitalization of $31,272.00 and $271.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.70 or 0.00801942 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00013306 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Creditbit Token Profile

Creditbit is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org . The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org

Creditbit Token Trading

Creditbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

