Creative Planning Sells 419 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 82.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,084,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,638,000 after purchasing an additional 941,409 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1,065.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,336,000 after acquiring an additional 858,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 77.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,763,000 after acquiring an additional 588,510 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,919,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,661,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP opened at $158.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.85. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $160.63.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $998,300.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

