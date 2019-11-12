Creative Planning Sells 2,570 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,447,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 177,555 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,316,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 775,353 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,571,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,956,000 after acquiring an additional 61,558 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 36.02%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

