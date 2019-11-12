Creative Planning Sells 20,460 Shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,460 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Altaba were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altaba by 61.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,355,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,396,000 after acquiring an additional 516,595 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Altaba by 339.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 349,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 270,093 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Altaba by 93.6% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 856,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 414,016 shares in the last quarter. One Tusk Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Altaba during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,961,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altaba by 73.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AABA. BidaskClub upgraded Altaba from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altaba from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altaba has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ AABA opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. Altaba Inc has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $79.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.32.

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

