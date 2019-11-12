Creative Planning Makes New Investment in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,047,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew Botein sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Also, insider Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $1,271,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,000 shares of company stock worth $7,164,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $436.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFSI. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.