Creative Planning Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

AJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE AJX opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. Great Ajax Corp has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $313.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 53.22%. The business had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

