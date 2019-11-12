Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Corus Entertainment and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.50 target price on Corus Entertainment and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $828.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

