Cormark Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Cormark also issued estimates for Pine Cliff Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$20.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.90 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PNE. GMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of TSE:PNE opened at C$0.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.36.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.