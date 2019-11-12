Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) has been assigned a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCAP. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Corestate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €59.75 ($69.48).

CCAP stock opened at €32.40 ($37.67) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.03. Corestate Capital has a 12 month low of €25.45 ($29.59) and a 12 month high of €41.75 ($48.55). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.88 million and a P/E ratio of 6.99.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

