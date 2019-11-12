Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,910 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties comprises approximately 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $31,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,740,000 after acquiring an additional 793,598 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 903,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,257,000 after acquiring an additional 44,528 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 805,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,988 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHP opened at $89.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $64.36 and a twelve month high of $91.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $379.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

