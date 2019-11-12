Copeland Capital Management LLC Invests $14.86 Million in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 231,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 16.0% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 40,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at $208,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at $1,445,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 153.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 125,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 76,076 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAN stock opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Aaron’s to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

