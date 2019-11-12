Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 383,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Calavo Growers accounts for about 1.9% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $36,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,316,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,076,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,263,000 after buying an additional 38,780 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 27.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 23,813 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $100.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average is $92.57.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

In related news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $94,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.