Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes $733,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 105.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL stock opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.06.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.