Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $238,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in ResMed by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ResMed by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $913,714.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,721,745.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,070 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $533,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,259,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $143.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.42. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $90.64 and a one year high of $149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $681.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

