Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 89.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 10,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,263.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,899,922.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 9,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $904,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,795 shares of company stock worth $3,681,988 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $110.85 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.94.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

