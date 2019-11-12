Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) Shares Up 11.6% on Earnings Beat

Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX)’s share price shot up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $36.03 and last traded at $35.75, 1,320,925 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 359% from the average session volume of 287,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.16 million. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 13.02%. Continental Building Products’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBPX. BNP Paribas began coverage on Continental Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Continental Building Products by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Continental Building Products by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Building Products by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Continental Building Products by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90.

About Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX)

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

