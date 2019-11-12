Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 3.8% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $895,000. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 66,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.33. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.57 and a 1 year high of $126.74.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

