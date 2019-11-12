Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 373,400 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the September 30th total of 546,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Comtech Telecomm. news, VP Richard L. Burt sold 40,703 shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $1,397,333.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,519.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMTL. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.00. 119,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.93. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $855.45 million, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

