COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Shares Down 6.6%

COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) traded down 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.24, 1,439,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 138% from the average session volume of 604,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price objective on COMSCORE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut COMSCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of COMSCORE in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Aegis set a $6.00 price objective on COMSCORE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.33 million. COMSCORE’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of COMSCORE during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ increased its stake in shares of COMSCORE by 20.0% during the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its stake in shares of COMSCORE by 40.0% during the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMSCORE during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COMSCORE during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

