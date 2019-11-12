Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CGEN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.43. 377,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. Compugen has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

CGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

