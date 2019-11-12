Comparing Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH)

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Xilinx and Ameri, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx 0 11 13 0 2.54 Ameri 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xilinx currently has a consensus target price of $112.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.42%. Given Xilinx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xilinx is more favorable than Ameri.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xilinx and Ameri’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx $3.06 billion 7.88 $889.75 million $3.48 27.53 Ameri $43.00 million 0.20 -$16.90 million N/A N/A

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than Ameri.

Profitability

This table compares Xilinx and Ameri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx 28.76% 35.84% 18.90% Ameri -40.37% -87.91% -40.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Xilinx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Ameri shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Ameri shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Xilinx pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ameri does not pay a dividend. Xilinx pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Xilinx has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameri has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xilinx beats Ameri on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. The company has a strategic collaboration with ZF Friedrichshafen AG; and technology collaboration with Shenzhen Youjia Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. Xilinx, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Ameri

Ameri Holdings, Inc. specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both. The company was founded by Srinidhi Devanur in February 1994 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

