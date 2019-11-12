Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 402 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $100.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $107.97. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day moving average is $101.17.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGX. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.27.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

